NOFD could have first victim removed from Hard Rock site by end of the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell held a news conference Monday to update recovery efforts at Hard Rock Hotel collapse site.

Crews began work Monday, July 13th, to remove the remains of two workers still inside the Hard Rock collapse site. The building collapsed last October. McConnell says the first victim could be recovered from the Hard Rock by the end of the week.

The demolition ball started to swing Monday afternoon as crews begin the recovery process of the two victims still stuck inside. The first victim is located in the back of the building, while the other victim is on the Rampart Street side. They’ve requested a no-fly zone that will begin Wednesday morning so rescue efforts won’t be interrupted.

Because the building is unstable, McConnell says they will start at the top, and chip away floor by floor. He says recovering the first victim will be challenging because the deck of the 18th floor to the eighth floor is hanging.

“It’s hanging there very precariously, and our victim on the backside there is under that. So the goal is to try and chip that stuff down delicately so we leave the remains intact where they currently are,” he said.

If there is bad weather by the end of the week, that will delay efforts, as crews cannot work when there is lightning.

McConnell expects the second victim will be recovered by the middle of next week.

