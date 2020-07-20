NPSO searching for attempted murder suspect; ties to Rapides Parish

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are actively searching for a Rapides Parish juvenile wanted for attempted second degree murder in connection with the shooting of a Winn Parish juvenile in Natchez on July 18.

Authorities are currently searching for Xavier J. Wright, 17. He also goes by “Zaye” and is described as a black male, Hgt/601, Wgt/117, with black hair and brown eyes, with a last known address in Glenmora. Wright also has ties to the Pineville area.

According to NPSO, a shooting took place in the parking lot of Natchez Place Apartments on July 18 that resulted in a 17-year-old Winn Parish juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was airlifted to LSU Health in Shreveport and was listed in stable condition as of July 19.

Detectives learned from witnesses that a 2014-2016 black Toyota Camry passenger car was involved and fled the area shortly after the shooting. One of the occupants of the vehicle was contacted and is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, charged with principle to attempted second degree murder. The identity of this person is being withheld, pending an investigation.

Detectives developed sufficient evidence and probable cause to identify Xavier J. Wright as the alleged shooter in the shooting. A criminal warrant for attempted second degree murder has been signed by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge for the arrest of Wright.

Wright is believed to armed and dangerous. He has been placed in the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person. If you see Wright, please do not approach him but contact your local law enforcement agency, 911 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432. Case Agent: Lt. Jonathan Byles, Captain Darrel Winder or Major Reginald Turner at 352-6432 or 357-7830. Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington has been briefed on developments in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KALB and NPSO. All rights reserved.