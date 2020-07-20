Advertisement

NPSO searching for attempted murder suspect; ties to Rapides Parish

Xavier Wright
Xavier Wright(NPSO)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are actively searching for a Rapides Parish juvenile wanted for attempted second degree murder in connection with the shooting of a Winn Parish juvenile in Natchez on July 18.

Authorities are currently searching for Xavier J. Wright, 17. He also goes by “Zaye” and is described as a black male, Hgt/601, Wgt/117, with black hair and brown eyes, with a last known address in Glenmora. Wright also has ties to the Pineville area.

According to NPSO, a shooting took place in the parking lot of Natchez Place Apartments on July 18 that resulted in a 17-year-old Winn Parish juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was airlifted to LSU Health in Shreveport and was listed in stable condition as of July 19.

Detectives learned from witnesses that a 2014-2016 black Toyota Camry passenger car was involved and fled the area shortly after the shooting. One of the occupants of the vehicle was contacted and is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, charged with principle to attempted second degree murder. The identity of this person is being withheld, pending an investigation.

Detectives developed sufficient evidence and probable cause to identify Xavier J. Wright as the alleged shooter in the shooting. A criminal warrant for attempted second degree murder has been signed by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge for the arrest of Wright.

Wright is believed to armed and dangerous. He has been placed in the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person. If you see Wright, please do not approach him but contact your local law enforcement agency, 911 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432. Case Agent: Lt. Jonathan Byles, Captain Darrel Winder or Major Reginald Turner at 352-6432 or 357-7830. Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington has been briefed on developments in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KALB and NPSO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor Fields reacts to death of civil rights leader, Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Mayor Clarence Fields issues statement following the passing of Civil Rights leader, Rep. John Lewis.

News

COVID-19 cancels festival in Natchitoches

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Organizers of the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival have postponed the 18th annual event until 2021.

News

Local church agrees with Gov. Edwards’ call for statewide prayer, fasting for those affected by COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A local pastor calls on residents to lean on faith during global pandemic.

News

LC awarded grant of over $110K to ‘Step Up’ community fitness

Updated: 1 hours ago
The fitness trail was created more than 40 years ago by Parrish Fuller of Oakdale

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Make a forearm flashlight!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Make a forearm flashlight!

VOD Recordings

RPL school supply giveaway

Updated: 4 hours ago
RPL school supply giveaway

VOD Recordings

Superintendent James Williams

Updated: 4 hours ago
Superintendent James Williams

News

100 kids to receive free school uniforms

Updated: 5 hours ago
Each child will receive five shirts and five pairs of pants from Caplan’s.

News

Geaux Get Tested: Back-to-School Blitz

Updated: 6 hours ago
Geaux Get Tested!