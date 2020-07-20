Advertisement

SWAC releases statement regarding fall sports competition

Southwestern Athletic Conference logo
Southwestern Athletic Conference logo(AP)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KALB) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced the postponement of all scheduled fall contests along with SWAC championships due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The fall sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The conference has started the process of formalizing plans to conduct a competitive schedule for the fall sports during the 2021 spring semester.

Specifically, in the sport of football the plan includes a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January 2021. Each member institution will play a total of six conference games (four divisional/two non-divisional) with the option to play one non-conference game. 

Additional details regarding scheduling for women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country along with the Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship game will be released at a later date.

Fall sports teams and student-athletes will have the opportunity to attend classes and practices in preparation for a spring 2021 competitive schedule upon return to campus. Student-athletes will have the ability to participate in conditioning, strength training and practices in all sports provided all required local, state, and federal health and safety guidelines are met. There have been no final decisions made regarding competitive schedules for the league’s winter sports at this time.     

The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors felt this action was necessary out of growing concern for the health, safety and well-being both mentally and physically of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, team staff, campus faculty, fans and supporters.

The continued increase of COVID-19 cases across many portions of the league’s geographic footprint and Southern regions of the country played a significant role in the council’s decision, along with data that suggests African-American communities have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The SWAC shares in the disappointment that will undoubtedly be felt by student-athletes, fans, and supporters impacted by the postponement of fall sports competition. The league will continue to review appropriate measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the local community which continues to be the primary responsibility of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and its member institutions.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Grambling Athletic Director Dr. David Ponton

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Dr. David Ponton, Grambling Athletic Director, spoke with Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick about the SWAC's recent decision.

Sports

Bayou Classic postponed until spring

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Lindsley and Josh Auzenne
According to officials, the 47th Annual Bayou Classic has been postponed until spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dr. Charles McClelland, Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner, spoke with Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick about the conference's recent decision.

Sports

Northwestern State alumna Carley McCord named 2020 Louis Bonnette Sports Media Award winner

Updated: 2 hours ago
Broadcaster Carley McCord has been named the recipient of the Southland Conference’s prestigious Louis Bonnette Sports Media Award.

Sports

LSUA soccer reacts to Red River Athletic Conference Fall sports move

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The presidents of Red River Athletic Conference member institutions decided last Thursday to move traditional conference fall sports to the spring session of 2021, and the LSUA soccer program feels it’s a blessing in disguise.

Latest News

Pro Sports

NFL players will receive daily COVID-19 tests the first two weeks of training camp

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
The NFL and its players reached agreement on COVID-19 testing during training camp. They would require daily COVID-19 testing for the first two weeks of training camp.

College

LSUA’s conference commissioner talks about RRAC’s recent decision

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Red River Athletic Conference commissioner Tony Stigliano talked with sports anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick to discuss the conference’s decision to move its fall conference schedule to the spring.

Sports

LSUA’s conference commissioner talks about RRAC’s recent decision

Updated: 22 hours ago
Red River Athletic Conference commissioner Tony Stigliano talked with sports anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick to discuss the conference’s decision to move its fall conference schedule to the spring.

State

LSU tailgating diehards dreading the worst for college football season

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
|
By Austin Kemker
For those whose fall revolves around Tiger Football, potentially losing the season or not going to games to tailgate would be devastating.

Sports

LSUA’s Brandon Ellis joins Hutch in the Clutch for “Shot Clock Trivia”

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
LSUA senior point guard Brandon Ellis joins Hutch in the Clutch to give us a glimpse of who he is in just 30-seconds.