Three days of fasting, prayer to begin Monday, July 20

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards | Source: Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate via AP
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the number of people infected with COVID-19 continues to rise, Governor John Bel Edwards is asking the community to participate in three days of fasting and prayer.

“I know it’s a little bit unusual,” Edwards said during a press conference held on Thursday, July 16. “This will be a spiritual diet and exercise that I, as a Catholic Christian, believe is very important anyway.”

The three-day period will begin on Monday, July 20.

“We’ll be doing lunch fasting for those three days, and certainly praying as well. Praying for the people of Louisiana. Praying for those who are sick. Praying for those who care for those who are sick. And certainly for the families of those who have passed on.”

Edwards encourages people of all faiths to participate, saying this is not just a call to action for fellow Catholics.

“God’s people have turned to fasting and prayer throughout their journeys of faith to remind themselves of their dependence on God, to focus on his grace and to seek deliverance during times of great trial and tribulation,” said Bishop Michael G. Duca of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, in a press release. “May our prayers include all those who have been stricken by the virus, those who care for them and those whose livelihoods have been threatened by this vile pandemic. May the Holy Spirit guide researchers and scientists in their search for a vaccine. We also pray for those who have died from the virus. May they have eternal rest in the company of the angels and the saints.”

