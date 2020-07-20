YWCA partners up with CLTCC to offer students free gym access

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Some Central Louisiana students have free access to one full-service gym here in Alexandria.

“We want more people in our facility and we want more people to stay fit in Central Louisiana,” said YWCA Executive Director Katie Vanderlick.

Things look a little different at the local YWCA Fitness Center on Turner Street in Alexandria. The gym is back open after being closed for nearly a month due to the pandemic.

“Our income has dwindled drastically and I think that’s just with a lot of people and with everything going on,” said Vanderlick.

However, things are looking up for the gym. Thanks to an anonymous donor, the YWCA has partnered up with CLTCC to offer students free gym access. CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle says it’s all about making sure students are well-rounded both inside and outside the classroom.

“Education is a life-learning thing. It’s a life-long initiative and we encourage our students to take care of themselves inside the classroom, on the job for which we prepare them for and here at YWCA.”

All students will have to do is show their student ID, whether they choose to work out before, after or in-between class.

“We want to encourage them to stay fit and come to our facility and run on their lunch break or between classes or swim or do something to stay fit, because we all know how important it is to be healthy,” said Vanderlick.

By using the facility, the YWCA Executive Director hopes students will want to get further involved in programs offered by the non-profit, all while having a safe and sanitary gym for students to use day or night at their convenience.

“We want them to come in and see what we’re doing and then hopefully they’ll want to get involved and want to volunteer and give back and maybe do some things. We have tons of volunteer opportunities,” said Vanderlick.

“We’re very pleased and we’re very impressed with what the YWCA is doing in terms of their social distancing, their cleanliness, their usage of masks, things of that nature so that we can mirror not only what we do in the classroom in here but also for the companies that we train our students for,” said Sawtelle.

The YWCA is requiring face masks at the facility. However, a mask will not be required while you’re on a piece of equipment or in the pool. This is the first time CLTCC has been able to offer a full-service gym at no cost to students.

