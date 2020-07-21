Advertisement

APSO: Conflict over former dating partner leads to arrest in Hessmer

Joey Malbrough
Joey Malbrough(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT
HESSMER, La. (KALB) - A man was arrested in Hessmer following a conflict over his former dating partner, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Department.

APSO says on Sunday, July 19 they responded to shots fired on Lindsey Road in Hessmer. APSO’s report claims that Joey Malbrough confronted his former girlfriend’s new partner with a weapon, which ended up discharging, ricocheting off the concrete floor and striking the ex-girlfriend in the neck. APSO says a six-year-old child was also at the home when all this occurred.

APSO says the victim has transported to a hospital. Malbrough was arrested and booked for two counts of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery, aggravated assault upon a dating partner and child endangerment.

APSO’s report shows that Malbrough’s bond was set at $250,000.

Copyright 2020 KALB and APSO. All rights reserved.

