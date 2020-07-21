Advertisement

Avoyelles public schools delay opening

Avoyelles Parish School Superintendent, Blaine Dauzat, explains the plan for the upcoming school year.
Avoyelles Parish School Superintendent, Blaine Dauzat, explains the plan for the upcoming school year.(KALB)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Public schools in Avoyelles Parish are starting the schoolyear later than expected.

Avoyelles Parish Superintendent Blaine Dauzat made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday morning. All public schools in the parish will start on August 16, instead of August 5. You can watch the full video below:

Posted by Avoyelles Parish School Board on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

“The big news today is that the board voted last night,” Dauzat said. “For my recommendation and the staff’s recommendation that we delay the start of school. So rather than starting school, which is going to be two weeks from today, August 5, we’re now going to kids are going to start on August 26. So school has been delayed by three weeks. Just to give you a little background on why we recommended back to the board and why most of them felt like it was a good idea. Number one, we’re not real comfortable where we are in the pandemic and I’m not sure we will be, come August 26. Understand me, but we think this gives it a little more time to play out.”

“And we still are going to finish in May,” he continued. “So rather than start August 5 and finish May 20, we’re going to start August 26, and we’ll get our number of days in by finishing on May 28. So we’ll get a calendar out publicly also in the next few days.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

CJOA Back to School

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stephanie Ford previews the CJOA Back to School Grab and Go.

VOD Recordings

Nancy Noles

Updated: 2 hours ago
Time to register for the Adult Art Class at the AMOA. Nancy Noles has the details.

VOD Recordings

Michael Polozola

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's time to get those gardens ready for the Fall. The LSU Agcenter's Michael Polozola with some helpful gardening tips to get you started.

News

City: APD Assistant Chief “no longer with the department”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford
The City of Alexandria’s Special Projects Coordinator, Jim Smilie, has confirmed to News Channel 5 that the Alexandria Police Department’s Assistant Chief, Reggie Cooper, is 'no longer with the department.'

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Dr. Holcombe explains why insurance cards are needed for no-cost COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Holcombe answers insurance card questions.

News

Qualifying: Many parishes put changes in place due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford
Qualifying for the November election begins on Wednesday and runs through Friday in parishes across the state.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Waitr looking for 100 workers in Alexandria

Updated: 5 hours ago
Waitr announced it is looking to hire 100 new contract drivers in the Alexandria area.

News

7/21 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Morning Forecast