Avoyelles public schools delay opening

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Public schools in Avoyelles Parish are starting the schoolyear later than expected.

Avoyelles Parish Superintendent Blaine Dauzat made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday morning. All public schools in the parish will start on August 16, instead of August 5. You can watch the full video below:

Posted by Avoyelles Parish School Board on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

“The big news today is that the board voted last night,” Dauzat said. “For my recommendation and the staff’s recommendation that we delay the start of school. So rather than starting school, which is going to be two weeks from today, August 5, we’re now going to kids are going to start on August 26. So school has been delayed by three weeks. Just to give you a little background on why we recommended back to the board and why most of them felt like it was a good idea. Number one, we’re not real comfortable where we are in the pandemic and I’m not sure we will be, come August 26. Understand me, but we think this gives it a little more time to play out.”

“And we still are going to finish in May,” he continued. “So rather than start August 5 and finish May 20, we’re going to start August 26, and we’ll get our number of days in by finishing on May 28. So we’ll get a calendar out publicly also in the next few days.”

