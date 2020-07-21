Causey Loop abandonment rescinded by the policy jury

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Monday morning, the Vernon Parish Police Jury decided to rescind Ordinance No. 3 of 2020, which abandons a portion of Causey Loop.

On April 20, during a meeting, the police jury decided to abandon 1,500 feet of Causey Loop, up to a specific resident's home. The meeting happened during the governor's stay-at-home order, and many residents claimed they were not aware of the meeting.

As a result, the police jury decided to have a second public hearing on June 15. The jury revisited their motion to abandon Causey Loop on July 20 and decided to rescind the ordinance.

"We called another public hearing because we didn't have any opposition in the first public hearing," Jim Tuck, the president of the Vernon Parish Police Jury said. "But we did get opposition from citizens of the community, after our first public hearing. So, we thought it would be fair to call another public hearing so that they could voice their opinions and their oppositions. After we got that new information, the jury decided to rescind that ordinance and continue Causey Loop as a parish road... we just did not have all of the information on the first public hearing."

The motion to rescind the ordinance allows motorists to drive freely down the road, and it will be maintained by the parish.

