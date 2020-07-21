Advertisement

City: APD Assistant Chief “no longer with the department”

APD Asst. Chief Reggie Cooper
APD Asst. Chief Reggie Cooper(KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria’s Special Projects Coordinator, Jim Smilie, has confirmed to News Channel 5 that the Alexandria Police Department’s Assistant Chief, Reggie Cooper, is “no longer with the department.” Cooper was promoted to Assistant Chief in February. Smilie said the issue was a “personnel matter” and the reasoning could not be released.

Cooper and another officer, Lieutenant Darrell Clark, who was a part of the department’s narcotics division, were both placed on administrative leave on May 22. At the end of June, Smilie said Clark was “no longer with APD,” but continued to call the issue a “personnel matter” and did not reveal a reason why. However, when the two were placed on leave in May, Smilie said the City was looking into “possible misconduct.”

The department’s Civil Service Board rules state that officers have 14 days to file an appeal with the Civil Service Board over discipline or termination, if they choose to do so.

Joshua Dara, Jr., an attorney with Gold Weems Bruser Sues & Rundell, which handled the matter involving Clark for the City, told News Channel 5 last week that “Lt. Clark did not appeal his discipline.”

