Dr. Holcombe explains why insurance cards are needed for no-cost COVID-19 testing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Some viewers have been asking why insurance cards are still needed when going to a no-cost COVID-19 testing event. We reached out to Region Six Medical Director Dr. David Holcombe for some clarification. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s a complicated question, because when we run the test through the National Guard at all of these outer sites, that’s all through one lab. It’s Quest, and the Quest lab has some sort of contract with the National Guard so there’s no out of pocket expense there or there’s no charge because it’s just done entirely differently.

“If we use a different lab, if we use Omega or some other labs, then those labs can actually charge the insurances, but there should be no out of pocket expense and the person shouldn’t be charged personally for it.

“There’s another thing, we’re doing this surge testing, with eTrueNorth and that’s going to be at the Exhibition Hall, with longer hours for the next two weeks. They don’t really need an insurance card at that time, and again, it’s contracted through the federal government so they’re picking up all the costs of the deal. But when we ran the site with a different kind of lab provider, some of them will ask for an insurance card and they may have a charge on their insurance. They should not have an out of pocket expense and if they have no insurance they shouldn’t be charged either because that’s reimbursed through the CARES Act.

“The bottom line is, if you come through our site, there’s no out of pocket expense and most of the labs we are dealing with have a special contract with the federal government or the state government, so that there’s no charge at all.

“When we happen to use a private lab, those people may charge the insurance, but that is not what’s generally been happening because we haven’t been using a lot of private insurances. It’s a very complicated thing, if someone has a specific question about it, you can just give them my name and number and I will talk to them about it.

“When you go to an urgent care or ER, some of them won’t even test you if you’re not symptomatic, and if you’re not symptomatic, they’ll charge you a facility fee or they’ll charge you $170 right out. So you have to really be careful where you’re going to make sure that there’s no associated facility fee. We don’t have that, of course.

“They may have it, and the clinic it depends on their protocol, there’s a whole bunch of stuff that it depends on. So that’s why folks need to call ahead to find out exactly where they are going and what the situation is going to be.”

We also asked Dr. Holcombe if a person has a dispute with their insurance charge, should they call them?

“They should, but the insurer is going to tell them the insurer should be picking up every COVID cost, because the federal government included that in the CARES act. So there should not be out of pocket expense for anybody except for if they go into one of these private places. Different protocols; it’s very complicated.

“But all these next two weeks if they don’t want to get any charge and they want to get a response in 4 days then sign up ahead for a time to come through the Exhibition Hall at those longer hours.”

