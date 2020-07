(KALB) - Governor Edwards announced during a press briefing on July 21, that due to the current amount of cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, he is extending the current Phase 2 order for another two weeks. The extension will last until August 7.

Watch the event below:

Gov. Edwards holds press conference Gov. Edwards is expected to provide more details about plans moving forward. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

