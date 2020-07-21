Grambling, Southern agree that SWAC’s decision is best for student-athletes’ safety

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Monday afternoon the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the postponement of all scheduled fall contests along with SWAC championships due to COVID-19 global pandemic.

Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland, Grambling Athletic Director Dr. David Ponton, and Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks about the decision.

