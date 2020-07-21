Advertisement

Grambling, Southern agree that SWAC’s decision is best for student-athletes’ safety

Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton (No. 8) throws a pass against Alabama A&M on Nov. 2, 2019.
Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton (No. 8) throws a pass against Alabama A&M on Nov. 2, 2019.(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Monday afternoon the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the postponement of all scheduled fall contests along with SWAC championships due to COVID-19 global pandemic.

Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland, Grambling Athletic Director Dr. David Ponton, and Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks about the decision.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

LSU’s Shelvin, Stevens, Stingley named to Nagurski Trophy watch list

Updated: 1 hours ago
LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, safety JaCoby Stevens, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. have all been named to the Nagurski Trophy watch list.

Sports

Cook: “The effort has been the same.”

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The state of Louisiana isn’t expected to see high school football until Phase Four, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. However, that hasn’t changed the attitude of Tioga’s football program.

Pro Sports

REPORT: NFLPA tells players there’ll be no preseason

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
The NFLPA has confirmed there will not be any preseason games and other changes for 2020.

Sports

Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks

Updated: 16 hours ago
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks spoke about the SWAC's recent decision concerning fall sports.

Latest News

National

Fauci to throw 1st pitch at opening MLB game

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

Sports

Grambling Athletic Director Dr. David Ponton

Updated: 20 hours ago
Dr. David Ponton, Grambling Athletic Director, spoke with Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick about the SWAC's recent decision.

Sports

Bayou Classic postponed until spring

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Amanda Lindsley and Josh Auzenne
According to officials, the 47th Annual Bayou Classic has been postponed until spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland

Updated: 21 hours ago
Dr. Charles McClelland, Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner, spoke with Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick about the conference's recent decision.

Sports

Northwestern State alumna Carley McCord named 2020 Louis Bonnette Sports Media Award winner

Updated: 22 hours ago
Broadcaster Carley McCord has been named the recipient of the Southland Conference’s prestigious Louis Bonnette Sports Media Award.

Sports

LSUA soccer reacts to Red River Athletic Conference Fall sports move

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The presidents of Red River Athletic Conference member institutions decided last Thursday to move traditional conference fall sports to the spring session of 2021, and the LSUA soccer program feels it’s a blessing in disguise.