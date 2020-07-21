Advertisement

Longtime Angola prison guard dies from COVID-19

By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) -  A prison guard who worked at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola for nearly a quarter of a century has died from COVID-19, according to Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC) Secretary James LeBlanc.

LeBlanc said Master Sergeant Henry Turner, 65, of Woodville, Miss., died Saturday, July 18.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with his family and friends,” LeBlanc said.

Turner began working at the prison on February 5, 1996.

“Master Sergeant Turner was admired and respected by his supervisors, co-workers, and inmates,” Le Blanc said.

Turner served as a Sunday school teacher at the Embrew Baptist Church in Woodville, Miss., and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Gloster, Miss. Those who knew Turner say he loved family and enjoyed fishing.

“The call to work in Corrections at Louisiana State Penitentiary was in the Turner family as two of his three sons followed in his footsteps. Master Sergeant Damon Turner has worked for Louisiana State Penitentiary for 17 1/2 years and Captain Eric Turner has worked for Louisiana State Penitentiary for 8 years,” LeBlanc said.

Turner is survived by his wife Dorothy Turner, his three sons Damon, Eric, and Tyrelle, according to LeBlanc.

