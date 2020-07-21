Louisiana College becomes sole owner of Louisiana Athletic Club locations

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - In a Facebook post on the Louisiana Athletic Club page this morning CHRISTUS announced they’re withdrawing ownership of the clubs located in Alexandria and Pineville, and that Louisiana College will be the sole owner of the facilities.

In the post, CHRISTUS said that is was a difficult decision that was not made lightly, and cited financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and a reevaluation of their focus. CHRISTUS says that employees who wish to transition to working for Louisiana College will be able to do so in August. LC says they will be announcing a new manager later this week. The college says they are thankful to be receiving this generous donation from CHRISTUS.

“We were excited about the decision. It didn’t come easily for them but as COVID has changed everything for all of us, I think we really prayed about it and realized that their mission should be focused more on medical care and after a nearly two-decade partnership with them, with the Athletic Clubs, we’re very humbled that we can continue this tradition of excellence and have a family-friendly atmosphere without them.”

Louisiana College says the ownership change won’t bring any changes for members. All services and prices will remain the same.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.