LSP: Leesville man arrested in child porn investigation

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Leesville man has been accused of engaging with child pornography, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP says they were contacted by officials at Fort Polk regarding an online solicitation complaint. Their investigation claims that Daniel Lloyd, 28, shared illicit images with a juvenile victim.

LSP’s arrest report states that Lloyd was arrested for three counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and prostitution involving persons under seventeen. He was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center.

