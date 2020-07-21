LSUA soccer reacts to Red River Athletic Conference Fall sports move

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The presidents of Red River Athletic Conference member institutions decided last Thursday to move traditional conference fall sports to the spring session of 2021, and the LSUA soccer program feels it’s a blessing in disguise.

A playoff run slipped by the women’s soccer team last year, falling in the Semifinals of the Red River Athletic Conference Championship tournament to University of Southwest. Now, with a newly-vamped team, the move to have their season in the Spring can give them more time to prepare.

“We have a lot of knew players, so this will give us a chance to get to know each other better,” sophomore mid-fielder Sophie Borhi said. “We’ll probably train more together now, which is be better for us. Last season we were so close to making it to the playoffs. I’m really hoping next year we’ll be able to go further,” she added.

On the men’s side, they are facing a few challenges as well that gives them more time to prepare.

“This works out better because if we were to play in the Fall, we wouldn’t have that many players,” junior left defender Alan Albornoz said. “Most of our players are international and the borders are still closed, so this gives us a chance to have our entire team together,” he added.

Under the plan, RRAC members retain the option, at their discretion, to schedule and compete in non-conference or exhibition games.

“I’m disappointed that the decision was made so quickly, but it doesn’t alter LSUA’s plans to continue to move forward in the fall,” Athletic Director Adam Jonson said.

