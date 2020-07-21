Advertisement

New Orleans public school students will not return to the classroom

School desks
School desks(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All New Orleans public school students will begin the new school year under a virtual learning setting.

At a news conference Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis made the announcement that in-person learning will not happen until after Labor Day at the earliest.

“We have made the difficult decision to begin school under the distance learning model in August,” Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis said. “Every time you leave the house, please think of the 45,000 students throughout Orleans Parish. For them, for their futures and for the future of this city I’m asking you to mask up, stay socially distant, and stay home if you feel sick.”

New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said that current data on the virus is trending in the wrong direction and is not where it needs to be to safely send students back to school.

The goal is to have 50 cases or less per day in Orleans Parish before returning kids to the classroom. Dr. Avegno said that the data will need to show a sustained decrease for at least 14 days. Hospital data will also play a role.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell also spoke at the news conference and said it was a very difficult decision to make, but one that was necessary.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

CJOA Back to School

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stephanie Ford previews the CJOA Back to School Grab and Go.

VOD Recordings

Nancy Noles

Updated: 2 hours ago
Time to register for the Adult Art Class at the AMOA. Nancy Noles has the details.

VOD Recordings

Michael Polozola

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's time to get those gardens ready for the Fall. The LSU Agcenter's Michael Polozola with some helpful gardening tips to get you started.

News

Avoyelles public schools delay opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
Public schools in Avoyelles Parish are starting the schoolyear later than expected.

Latest News

News

City: APD Assistant Chief “no longer with the department”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford
The City of Alexandria’s Special Projects Coordinator, Jim Smilie, has confirmed to News Channel 5 that the Alexandria Police Department’s Assistant Chief, Reggie Cooper, is 'no longer with the department.'

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Dr. Holcombe explains why insurance cards are needed for no-cost COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Holcombe answers insurance card questions.

News

Qualifying: Many parishes put changes in place due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford
Qualifying for the November election begins on Wednesday and runs through Friday in parishes across the state.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Waitr looking for 100 workers in Alexandria

Updated: 5 hours ago
Waitr announced it is looking to hire 100 new contract drivers in the Alexandria area.