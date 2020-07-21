New Orleans public school students will not return to the classroom

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All New Orleans public school students will begin the new school year under a virtual learning setting.

At a news conference Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis made the announcement that in-person learning will not happen until after Labor Day at the earliest.

“We have made the difficult decision to begin school under the distance learning model in August,” Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis said. “Every time you leave the house, please think of the 45,000 students throughout Orleans Parish. For them, for their futures and for the future of this city I’m asking you to mask up, stay socially distant, and stay home if you feel sick.”

New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno said that current data on the virus is trending in the wrong direction and is not where it needs to be to safely send students back to school.

The goal is to have 50 cases or less per day in Orleans Parish before returning kids to the classroom. Dr. Avegno said that the data will need to show a sustained decrease for at least 14 days. Hospital data will also play a role.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell also spoke at the news conference and said it was a very difficult decision to make, but one that was necessary.

