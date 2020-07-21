Qualifying: Many parishes put changes in place due to COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Qualifying for the November election begins on Wednesday and runs through Friday in parishes across the state. This year, the process will look a lot different in many parishes, due to restrictions put in place to combat COVID-19 outbreaks and to put offices in line with courthouse safety requirements.

We reached out to four local parishes to see how they’re handling the process.

RAPIDES: The Rapides Parish Clerk of Court’s Office is urging candidates to call the office ahead of time to schedule a time to come in to qualify. While it’s not mandatory, the office said it will make the process easier, and there could be a long wait time if you choose not to do that. Contact: 318-473-8153

AVOYELLES: The Avoyelles Parish Clerk of Court’s Office told us they will have a holding area for candidates to wait as they begin the qualifying process. If the holding area becomes full, they will take your phone number and have you wait in your car until it’s time for you to qualify. Contact: 318-253-7523

VERNON: The Vernon Parish Clerk of Court’s Office told us they have already started reaching out to incumbents and those they knew for sure were planning on qualifying to get them pre-registered for the start of the process. If you decide you want to run, you can still show up the same-day, and they will have a set-up outside of the courthouse to make it possible. Contact: 337-238-1384

GRANT: The Grant Parish Clerk of Court’s Office told us they have no changes to qualifying in place. Contact: 318-627-3246

