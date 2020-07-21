Advertisement

Rapides Parish farmer elected Louisiana Farm Bureau President

Cheneyville's Jim Harper to lead largest general farm organization in the state
By Rachael Penton
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENEYVILLE, La. (KALB) - The state’s largest general farm organization has a new leader, and he’s from right here in Rapides Parish. Cheneyville farmer Jim Harper has been elected president of the Louisiana Farm Bureau. Harper is the 12th president of the Louisiana Farm Bureau and is succeeding Ronnie Anderson of Ethel, who served in the position for 31 years.

Cheneyville farmer Jim Harper will lead the 148,000 member family organization.
Cheneyville farmer Jim Harper will lead the 148,000 member family organization.(KALB)

Harper says he’s honored to be taking over the role during a time when farmers here in Louisiana and around the nation are facing a number of issues like the trade wars and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harper grows sugarcane, soybeans, rice, and crawfish and is a fifth-generation farmer with nearly 40 years of farming experience that’s prepared him well for the role.

“It’s a big job, but it’s also a big honor. You know, in the central part of the state, one of the good things about farming in this area is that we can raise just about all of the crops in the state. We can raise cotton, corn, beans, sugarcane, rice, and crawfish also. So, we’ve got a good feel for agriculture across the state in Central Louisiana.”

Jim Harper

Harper is a graduate of LSU with a degree in agribusiness and also serves on the board of the American Sugar Cane League. The last time a Rapides Parish farmer served as president was back in the 1950s.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Insurance Commissioner talks about need for Flood Insurance

Updated: 1 hours ago
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon explains the great need for Flood insurance in Louisiana.

News

7/22 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Alexandria City Council passes ordinance to remove confederate statue

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The Alexandria City Council passed an ordinance to remove the confederate statue located in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

City: Assistant Chief no longer with APD

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Alexandria Police Department’s Assistant Chief Reggie Cooper is “no longer with the department.”

News

City Council fails to override Mayor Hall’s veto

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The Alexandria City Council failed to override Mayor Jeff Hall’s veto of proposed revisions for economic development.

Latest News

News

City: APD Assistant Chief “no longer with the department”

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford and Dylan Domangue
The City of Alexandria’s Special Projects Coordinator, Jim Smilie, has confirmed to News Channel 5 that the Alexandria Police Department’s Assistant Chief, Reggie Cooper, is 'no longer with the department.'

News

Alex. City Council fails to override Mayor Hall’s veto of proposed revisions for economic development

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Alexandria City Council failed to override Mayor Jeff Hall’s veto of proposed revisions for economic development.

News

City Council passes ordinance to remove confederate monument in Alexandria

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
City Council passed an ordinance to remove the confederate statue located in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

Local woman shows her love by baking 300 cakes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Since the start of the pandemic, Karen Pickard has baked more than 300 cakes and donated them to organizations like Evergreen Life Services.

News

Avoyelles public schools delay opening

Updated: 17 hours ago
Public schools in Avoyelles Parish are starting the schoolyear later than expected.

Crime

LSP: Leesville man arrested in child porn investigation

Updated: 17 hours ago
A Leesville man has been accused of engaging with child pornography.