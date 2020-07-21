Rapides Parish farmer elected Louisiana Farm Bureau President

CHENEYVILLE, La. (KALB) - The state’s largest general farm organization has a new leader, and he’s from right here in Rapides Parish. Cheneyville farmer Jim Harper has been elected president of the Louisiana Farm Bureau. Harper is the 12th president of the Louisiana Farm Bureau and is succeeding Ronnie Anderson of Ethel, who served in the position for 31 years.

Cheneyville farmer Jim Harper will lead the 148,000 member family organization. (KALB)

Harper says he’s honored to be taking over the role during a time when farmers here in Louisiana and around the nation are facing a number of issues like the trade wars and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harper grows sugarcane, soybeans, rice, and crawfish and is a fifth-generation farmer with nearly 40 years of farming experience that’s prepared him well for the role.

“It’s a big job, but it’s also a big honor. You know, in the central part of the state, one of the good things about farming in this area is that we can raise just about all of the crops in the state. We can raise cotton, corn, beans, sugarcane, rice, and crawfish also. So, we’ve got a good feel for agriculture across the state in Central Louisiana.”

Harper is a graduate of LSU with a degree in agribusiness and also serves on the board of the American Sugar Cane League. The last time a Rapides Parish farmer served as president was back in the 1950s.

