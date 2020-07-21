Salvation Army, Alexandria offering free school uniforms to 100 students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As families prepare for the upcoming school year, the Salvation Army of Alexandria wants to make sure every child has a fresh school uniform to wear.

This week, the Salvation Army is taking applications to help 100 children receive free uniforms. That’s because the non-profit recently got a $24,000 grant from Louisiana Charities Trust to provide the clothing. Each child will receive five shirts and five pairs of pants free of charge from Caplan’s, and the clothing store will provide any alterations for your child free of charge.

The Salvation Army will start taking applications Wednesday, July 22nd, up until Friday, the 24th. Corps Officer Major Tim Williford tells KALB it’s all about helping out as many families as possible, especially with people being laid off due to the pandemic.

“We priced out five shirts and five pairs of pants. That’s $235. And then you have another ten percent taxed on that so that’s another $22. So you’re looking at $250, $260 per child just for uniform pants and shirts. That’s not counting belts, that’s not counting socks or shoes or anything like that. So, if you’ve got multiple children in a family, you’re talking $500, $750, $1,000 just to outfit your children for school.”

Depending on family size, the Salvation Army will provide uniforms to anywhere between 20 and 50 local families. All you need is a valid ID and a school ID for the children in your home. The number to apply for assistance and set up an appointment is 318-442-0445. As of now, Major Williford tells KALB all of the spots have been filled. However, he still encourages parents to call to receive assistance.

