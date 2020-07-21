State representative speaks about the shortage of medical workers

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - As the coronavirus continues to spread, many people are worried about the availability of hospital beds. However, Chuck Owen, a State Representative (District 30), says the real worry needs to be the number of hospital workers.

"We've lost a lot of medical workers both from being sick and from leaving the state," Owen said while explaining his recent meeting the Louisiana Department of Hospitals (LDH). "So, we hear stories about hospitals operating at partial capacity or hospitals being overloaded, and what LDH told us last week is that's a function of them not having enough workers available."

Owen pointed out that Alexandria and Lake Charles are two areas that he knows are affected by the shortage.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.