Waitr looking for 100 workers in Alexandria

Credits: Waitr
Credits: Waitr(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (Waitr) - Waitr announced it is looking to hire 100 new contract drivers in the Alexandria area.

“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr.

Waitr provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. It also offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders.

Waitr says the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smartphone. You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible. To apply, please go to waitrapp.com.

Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, says flexible schedules are available for drivers and earnings could be considerable. “One local manager told me a driver made over $9,500 last month alone,” he said.

Waitr and its sister brand Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of June 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium-sized markets in the United States in over 600 cities.

