Woodworth man arrested for theft, burglary

Patrick Allen Brown
Patrick Allen Brown(RPSO)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Woodworth man has been arrested for stealing multiple items throughout the Rapides Parish area.

A victim reported to RPSO on July 17 that an electric lawnmower, with GPS capabilities, was stolen from a residence on Twin Bridges Road. Using the GPS, the victim located the mower on Old Oak Road in Woodworth.

RPSO contacted Patrick Allen Brown, 37, at the residence and recovered the stolen lawnmower and a stolen pressure washer, along with other items reported stolen from Boyce, Alexandria and Woodworth.

As they continued their investigation, deputies and detectives learned of additional locations where other stolen items were being stored.  Stolen property was found in Mckeithen Drive and Castor Plunge Road. Most of the stolen items were identified and returned to their owners.

Brown was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to one count theft $1,000-$5,000, two counts criminal trespassing, one count illegal possession of stolen things $1,000-$5,000 and one count of simple burglary. 

It was later discovered that Brown committed additional crimes and was further charged with four counts of theft under $1,000, one count simple burglary, one count criminal damage to property under $1,000, five counts of criminal trespassing and five counts Illegal possession of stolen things $1,000-$5,000. 

Brown’s current bond now totals $51,000. Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing. 

“With the assistance of the complainant and the prompt response and close working relationship of our Uniform and Criminal Investigation Divisions, this and other crimes were quickly solved,” said Sheriff Mark Wood.  “Everyone working together, from the victim to Patrol to Detectives expedited this investigation, and made it possible to quickly return stolen property to the victims of these crimes.”

If anyone has any information relating to this investigation, you are asked to contact the Detective Christopher Beaubouef at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Copyright 2020 KALB and RPSO. All rights reserved.

