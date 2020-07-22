Advertisement

Alex. City Council fails to override Mayor Hall’s veto of proposed revisions for economic development

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council failed to override Mayor Jeff Hall’s veto of proposed revisions for economic development during their meeting on Tuesday, July 21.

Four councilmen voted to override: Joe Fuller, Gerber Porter, Jules Green, and Malcolm Larvadain. However, the override needed five votes, and Harry Silver, Chuck Fowler, and James Villard voted to not do that.

The revisions had been presented during the council’s last meeting. One of the proposed revisions was that businesses in Alexandria would need 100 percent of their employees to live in the city to receive utility incentives.

Mayor Hall said in a statement that he opposed the changes because he felt it would hurt the city’s efforts to attract new business to the city.

