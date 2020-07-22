Advertisement

Alexandria City Council talks fiscal status and Confederate street names

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council decided to delay reviewing the fiscal status of Alexandria until the next council meeting scheduled for August 4th.

On the meeting agenda, the Director of Finance was scheduled to talk about the fiscal status of the City of Alexandria, however, councilman Joe Fuller did not see the report prior to the meeting.

The other councilmen were aware of the report. Fuller asked to delay hearing from the director of Finance for two weeks so he would have the chance to properly review the report.

Also on the agenda at the Alexandria City Council meeting was the topic of street names with possible Confederate association within the city.

At the meeting on July 7th, the city council asked the administration to compile a list of the names of these streets. Two of the streets that were originally brought up were Lee and Overton Street.

After receiving a list of street names yesterday, the council referred the list to the human relations commission to look further into it.

