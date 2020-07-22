Avoyelles Parish teachers working hard to prepare both in-person and virtual lesson plans

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - This week Avoyelles Parish School Board unanimously voted to delay the start of school by three weeks. Bunkie High School Principal Chuck Normand says the delayed start will give teachers more time to get ready for the start of school as they balance getting in-person and virtual lesson plans together. Right now, teachers throughout the district are training on Google Classroom, which will be used to teach virtual lessons throughout the school year.

Principal Normand says the health and safety of students and teachers is a top priority, especially as teachers are being asked to do something they’ve never had to do before. “I think we need to keep in mind the teacher’s safety and we need to really, really especially this year, appreciate what our teachers are going through. They’re working their tails off too to get ready for both aspects - the virtual aspect and the in-person aspect. I know I have a lot, a lot of respect for our teachers,” says Normand. “When this is all said and done, I really think we’ll be able to look back on it and see that the teachers across the state are what’s going to drive education this year and these uncertain times.”

The Avoyelles Parish public school plan calls for all virtual learning in phase one, a hybrid of in-person and online for phase two, and all in-person if they enact phase three this year. Students also have a 100 percent virtual option to choose from too.

