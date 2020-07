BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A Boyce man has been arrested on battery charges.

Boyce Police responded to the Wexford Wettermark apartments on July 20 for a search warrant/felony arrest warrant.

Cortez Starks, 35, was charged with one count of disturbing the peace, one count of second degree battery and one count domestic abuse battery strangulation.

