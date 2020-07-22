Bunkie High School Beta Club takes home national awards despite trip cancellation due to COVID-19

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie High School Beta Club began working on their dance performance of The Wizard of Oz all the way back in September, long before a global pandemic was on anyone’s minds. “I really wish we could have gone because we worked so hard to get to where we are and it’s just so amazing how far we came and what we accomplished,” says student Stevie Matthews.

The Beta Club- an academic and service organization- practiced nearly every week to prepare for the state competition in Baton Rouge, where students compete in various categories. “It was real fun to practice and to be with those people and to win with what we did, being our first time,” says student Kelsey Robertson. In January the club took home first place in Louisiana for their group performance, a special moment for Amelia Quirk who played Dorothy for her senior year. “I was very proud and I was proud to be representing our school,” says Quirk.

Her sister Grace Quirk also took home the title of secretary for the state of Louisiana after giving a speech in front of thousands at the Raising Cane’s River Center. “Once I did it like I really enjoyed it and I met a lot of new people from it,” says Grace Quirk.

Grace Quirk was named Beta Club secretary for Louisiana. (Bunkie High School Beta Club)

The awards allowed the Beta Club to move on to the national competition, but COVID-19 cancelled their trip. “The kids deserve it. This club and this school, this town, this parish. They deserve it. It’s a good feeling,” says coach Katelyn Hillman, one of the club’s four sponsors.

The Bunkie High School Beta Club performed a hip hop inspired dance rendition of The Wizard of Oz. (Bunkie High School Beta Club)

Instead the club sent in a video of their performance, and it placed first in the nation. Grace’s individual skit also won first place, with another club member winning an award for jewelry making. “We preach to our students all the time, about being determined to be the best person that you can be and they’ve worked their tails off since September and they deserve the recognition and they deserve the pride brought to themselves,” says Bunkie High School Principal Chuck Normand.

