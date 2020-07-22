City Council passes ordinance to remove confederate monument in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday, July 21 to remove the confederate statue located in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

The council voted with six votes “yes” to remove the statue while District 4 City Councilman Harry Silver abstained. This came after the city council committee voted earlier three “yeas” and one “nay” to approve the ordinance for removal of the statue.

The ownership of the monument is still pending in the 9th Judicial District Court. The statue’s future will be decided once ownership is determined.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.