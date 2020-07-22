Cook: “The effort has been the same.”

BALL, La. (KALB) - The state of Louisiana isn’t expected to see high school football until Phase Four, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. However, that hasn’t changed the attitude of Tioga’s football program.

“If you want to do good in your season, you’re going to come out here, put the time and work into it no matter what,” senior running back Demetic Payn Jr. said. “That’s what you do when you love something,” he added.

“The coaches have done a great job of assuring us that we are doing this all for a reason,” senior wide-receiver Nathan Doine said. “There have been so many different things hat have been said that confuses us, but we trust our coaches and everyone trying to make a season happen for us,” he added.

“The best thing for us to keep doing is keep the mindset of us having a season,” senior safety Joshua Ponthier said. “Nothing will change on this end,” he added.

