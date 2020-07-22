Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, suffers massive head injury from ‘random attack’ while walking home in Calif.

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KMIR/CNN) - While a 7-year-old boy recovers from a brutal attack in a California hospital, the suspect in the case is being held on a $1 million bond for a charge of attempted murder.

Police say 7-year-old Gavin Ludwick was walking home Saturday evening from a neighbor’s house in Desert Hot Springs, California, when he was attacked by 32-year-old Daniel Poulsen. Deputy Police Chief Steve Shaw called the attack “deliberate” and “very vicious.”

"This was an innocent child walking home after a fun day at the pool. Doesn't look like there was any type of verbal confrontation or anything like this. This looks like a completely random attack. Based on what we're seeing, the child may not have even seen the attack coming," Shaw said.

Daniel Poulsen, a 32-year-old man who neighbors say lives in the area, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond.(Source: Desert Hot Springs Police/KMIR/CNN)

Neighbor Arturo Delgado, whose family has known Gavin since he was a baby, was on his way to grab dinner when he noticed the 7-year-old lying face down on the street next to the sidewalk. He ran over to help him.

"When I turned him over, I noticed that there was damage on the right side of his head. I called his name out, and he started to cry. I was in shock by that point because I couldn't believe what was happening, so I picked him up, ran to his house, knocked on the door. The family was shocked," Arturo Delgado said.

The family called 911. Gavin’s injuries were so severe he was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center. According to GoFundMe, he suffered a fractured skull in addition to a massive head injury.

Neighbors say 7-year-old Gavin Ludwick is a happy, energetic, smart boy who loves animals.(Source: Family photos/KMIR/CNN)

Police found Poulsen, who neighbors say lives in the area, hiding in the neighborhood at 1:30 a.m. Sunday and arrested him for attempted murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Neighbors say Gavin is a sweet little boy. They’re in shock something like this could happen on their street to someone they all love.

“It’s horrific. It’s unconscionable to think that some person, anybody, would intentionally harm a little child, a defenseless child,” neighbor Kathy Wooster said.

Arturo Delgado’s father, Carlos, has a special bond with Gavin. It was hard for him to talk about the attack without breaking down.

"The kid is very, very, very special," Carlos Delgado said.

Two GoFundMe accounts, both confirmed to be legitimate, have been set up to help Gavin’s family pay for medical expenses. One has raised just over $46,000, and the other has raised nearly $13,000.

Poulsen is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KMIR, Desert Hot Springs Police Department, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

