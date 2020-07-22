Lids on these dutch ovens can explode, injure cook
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WAFB) - Cookware Company recalled dutch ovens sold under the brand name Greenpan and model name SimmerLite between September of 2018 and May of 2020. Over 11,000 dutch ovens are included.
The company received three reports of the glass lid sold with its ovens exploding while in the oven. In one case, the user reported property damage.
Contact Cookware Company for a refund or replacement lid by calling 877-926-6526 if your oven has the info below printed on its packaging underneath the barcode.
PRODUCT NAME - UPC CODE:
- GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837016505
- GreenPan Simmerlite 4.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837016512
- GreenPan Simmerlite 5.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837016529
- GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837017922
- GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837017939
- GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837019681
