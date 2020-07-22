Lids on these dutch ovens can explode, injure cook

(WAFB) - Cookware Company recalled dutch ovens sold under the brand name Greenpan and model name SimmerLite between September of 2018 and May of 2020. Over 11,000 dutch ovens are included.

(Source: CPSC)

The company received three reports of the glass lid sold with its ovens exploding while in the oven. In one case, the user reported property damage.

Contact Cookware Company for a refund or replacement lid by calling 877-926-6526 if your oven has the info below printed on its packaging underneath the barcode.

PRODUCT NAME - UPC CODE:

GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837016505

GreenPan Simmerlite 4.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837016512

GreenPan Simmerlite 5.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837016529

GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837017922

GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837017939

GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837019681

