Local woman shows her love by baking 300 cakes

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One local woman’s love language works through a person’s stomach. As a baker, she made hundreds of goodies for people she believes are easily forgotten about during the pandemic.

“The first month, I was doing about four cakes a day for Evergreen,” Karen Pickard, an Alexandria woman said.

Saying Pickard knows her way around the kitchen is an understatement, and baking is her specialty. Some people might even jokingly call her Martha Stewart.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pickard has baked more than 300 cakes and donated them to organizations like Evergreen Life Services.

“It is just a ray of sunshine any day those cakes are delivered,” Mitzi LaSalle, the director of donor relations for Evergreen Life Services said.

Evergreen Life Services cares for people with intellectual and development disabilities, which aligns perfectly with Pickard’s job, as the director of special needs for Calvary Baptist Church.

“Hopefully feeling, seen and remembered and cared about and loved,” Pickard describes the emotions she hopes her cakes bring out of people. “That’s the goal, because when you are locked down. It’s not easy to remember that people see you and care about you.”

Cakes are a part of Pickard’s love language.

“My husband loves cakes,” Pickard said. “There was a book we read by Judson Swihart about different love languages, and there have been several others since. And they all have the one that’s my husband’s and that’s cake.”

A love language Pickard doesn’t only use with her husband, but one she blesses others with as well.

