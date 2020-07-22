Louisiana College and Cabrini partner to establish grant program

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and Louisiana College have partnered up together to establish a grant program for nursing students. The ‘Cabrini Scholars Program’ will provide grant money to students enrolled in LC’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program.

The grants will be awarded in $5,000 increments and students can be awarded the money up to two times. For a grant of $5,000, a student must make a two-year commitment of full-time employment as a registered nurse at Cabrini, and a $10,000 grant award requires a three-year commitment.

With the current pandemic, LC President Dr. Rick Brewer said the new program is the perfect opportunity for students to stay local and make a difference right here in Cenla.

“It costs organizations and certainly health organizations a significant amount of money, time and energy when they’re having to constantly retain, recruit and re-train people. This is going to help Cabrini in this case by guaranteeing that these nurses will be local within x number of years so the investment they make in them will be one that will be, will be valued.”

Brewer tells us the $10,000 grant would offset about 40 percent of the cost of the accelerated nursing program at LC.

To be eligible to apply, students must have successfully completed at least one semester of their ABSN program. Applications for the program are available on LC’s website.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.