LSU’s Shelvin, Stevens, Stingley named to Nagurski Trophy watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, safety JaCoby Stevens, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. have all been named to the Nagurski Trophy watch list.

LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. No. 1 LSU won 58-37. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) (Thomas Graning | AP)

Shelvin is a 6-foot-3, 346-pound junior from Lafayette. He played in 14 games as a sophomore with 13 starts at nose tackle. He was credited with 39 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss. He was recognized as perhaps the best performer of all LSU defensive linemen during the national championship season. He was also the Tigers’ most productive defensive lineman in 2019.

LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) pulls in an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. LSU won 50-7. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert | AP)

Stevens is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior going into his third season as a starter for LSU. He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors three times in 2019 and was a second-team All-SEC selection on the national championship team. He is LSU’s leading returning tackler. In 2019, he had 92 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.

LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) returns a first quarter punt across field to the 34-yard line during an NCAA football game between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Louisiana State University Tigers in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Democker) (Michael Democker | AP)

Stingley is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore who was a consensus All-America in 2019. He started all 15 games and finished his freshman year leading the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21). He also tied an SEC Championship Game record with two interceptions in LSU’s 37-10 win over Georgia.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been awarded annually since 1993 to the best defensive player in college football. Glenn Dorsey won the award in 2007.

