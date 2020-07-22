NSU Football Kick’s off Virtual Media Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Unlike many other conferences, the Southland Conference is moving forward with the 2020 football season, and the NSU Demons look to start something new.

In a virtual Media Day, through zoom, head coach Brad Laird, senior linebacker Ja’Quay Pough and senior wide-receiver Gavin Laird previewed the upcoming season.

“This is the longest we have gone without seeing our guys face to face, so to be able have them back we are excited,” head coach Brad Laird said.

The Demons finished the 2019 season with a 3-9 record. They also enter the season having to replenish the depth in their team.

“From a receiver standpoint, we lost 160 receptions, close to 2,000 yards, that’s what we graduated last year. However, we’ve brought in four transfer’s to fill those spots,” Laird said. “We have more competition now, than we’ve had before,” he added.

