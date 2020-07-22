NSU, NYP will host professional development webinars

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University’s Career Center is partnering with Natchitoches Young Professionals to present Teachable Tuesday: How to Get Hired, a professional development series. The NSU Career Center will offer four free professional development webinars each Tuesday in August. Sessions will be at noon or 4 p.m., presented by Career Center Services Coordinator Karen Loach.

Participation is free. Times and topics are as follows.

Noon, Tuesday, Aug. 4: Resume Writing

4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11: Networking/LinkedIn

Noon Tuesday, Aug. 18: Job Search

4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25: Interview Prep

NYP members, future members, NSU students and all other professionals are welcome to join in on these sessions. Sessions will be approximately one hour long with an opportunity to connect and ask questions.

To RSVP, click on one of the following links.

Resume Writing: nsu.la/Resume

Networking: nsu.la/Networking

Job Search: nsu.la/JobSearch

Interview Prep: nsu.la/Prep

For more information, contact Maggie Matuschka at Maggie.matuschka@natchitocheschamber.com or Loach at loachk@nsula.edu.

