Pineville man arrested in domestic battery case

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges.

According to RPSO, deputies responded to a Pineville residence on July 10 following a complaint of domestic abuse battery.

Coby Aaron Whatley, 18, of Pineville, allegedly strangled and committed a battery on the victim. Deputies took the initial report but were unable to take Whatley into custody at that time. Detectives were also able to implicate Whatley in other domestic violence incidents.

Detectives obtained warrants for Whatley’s arrest in reference to three counts of domestic abuse battery / strangulation, two counts of domestic abuse battery with a child present, one count of domestic abuse battery and one count of aggravated battery.

On July 21, Whatley was located and arrested without incident in reference to the active warrants. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and was later released on Wednesday, July 22 on a $55,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KALB and RPSO. All rights reserved.