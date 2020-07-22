Recalled folding mattresses don’t meet federal flammability standards

(WAFB) - DownEast recalled 1,600 of its Mattress on the Go model folding mattresses sold across the nation between November of 2017 and December of 2019.

These mattresses don’t meet federal flammability standards.

Twin mattresses with item number 5540033515 are recalled.

Contact DownEast to be sent a repair part by calling 800-337-3076.

