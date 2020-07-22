Advertisement

Report: Masks will be required at all NFL games

Box of masks
Box of masks(KALB)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A report Wednesday says that masks will be required for all fans attending NFL games come the Fall.

The report comes just one day after all pre-season games were canceled.

Brian McCarthy, an NFL public relations employee, tweeted the information Wednesday afternoon.

Louisiana is under a statewide mask mandate for anyone over the age of 2 in all public places.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 6 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Pro Sports

NCAA football oversight asks board for time on fall sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association's Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall sports championships.

Sports

NSU Football Kick’s off Virtual Media Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Unlike many other conferences, the Southland Conference is moving forward with the 2020 football season, and the NSU Demons look to start something new.

Sports

‘We have no intention of canceling fall sports’ - LHSAA exec. dir. writes letter to parents, athletes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine posted a letter on Wednesday, July 22, intended to let parents and athletes know the association is committed to fall sports.

Latest News

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

College

Unusual offseason bonded Demons

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jason Pugh
Wednesday’s Southland Conference Football Media Day went where none had ventured before – into the realm of virtual communications.

Sports

Unusual offseason bonded Demons

Updated: 9 hours ago
Wednesday’s Southland Conference Football Media Day went where none had ventured before – into the realm of virtual communications.

Sports

LSU’s Shelvin, Stevens, Stingley named to Nagurski Trophy watch list

Updated: 17 hours ago
LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, safety JaCoby Stevens, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. have all been named to the Nagurski Trophy watch list.

Sports

Cook: “The effort has been the same.”

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The state of Louisiana isn’t expected to see high school football until Phase Four, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. However, that hasn’t changed the attitude of Tioga’s football program.