Report: Masks will be required at all NFL games

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A report Wednesday says that masks will be required for all fans attending NFL games come the Fall.

The report comes just one day after all pre-season games were canceled.

Brian McCarthy, an NFL public relations employee, tweeted the information Wednesday afternoon.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

Louisiana is under a statewide mask mandate for anyone over the age of 2 in all public places.

