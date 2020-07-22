Report: Masks will be required at all NFL games
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A report Wednesday says that masks will be required for all fans attending NFL games come the Fall.
The report comes just one day after all pre-season games were canceled.
Brian McCarthy, an NFL public relations employee, tweeted the information Wednesday afternoon.
Louisiana is under a statewide mask mandate for anyone over the age of 2 in all public places.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.