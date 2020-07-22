REPORT: NFLPA tells players there’ll be no preseason

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The NFLPA has confirmed there will not be any preseason games and other changes for 2020, according to a CBSSports.com report.

Tyler Sullivan reported there were other main points of discussion between the players association and the league.

He added the NFLPA noted that roster sizes for training camp are expected to be set at 80 players to start camp. The traditional roster size is 90.

He also reported the union is pushing for a longer ramp-up period in camp, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and there are general agreements on voluntary and high-risk opt-outs along with an agreement on stipends if games are lost.

