Three Cenla students receive Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarships

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three Cenla students received a $500 scholarship, awarded by Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. The Rapides Parish Honorary Membership Program allows citizens who care and are concerned about law enforcement ‘to build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime'.

Members can join to donate to the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association’s program funds that go toward improving the community by supporting educating or training students. This year, the recipients have careers planned in nursing, welding, and biology.

As a small, socially distant, and masked crowd watched, Sheriff Wood explained why education is important. He mentioned how these students have grown up in a unique era, because of 9/11 and the Covid-19 pandemic. The students said they look forward to working and helping people, using the life lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Sheriff Wood said it’s all about helping the youth further their education.

“Keep pushing like I told them, keep your feet solid on the ground. Keep reaching for the stars. Get what you want it’s out there, it’s up to them to get it, and I believe they’re going to go get it.”

Richard Austin, Glenmora High School graduate, plans to attend SOWELA Technical Community College. Austin said he is blessed to have received the award. His advice to students is,

“Be patient, and know that there’s always better things out there.”

LSA Scholarship Recipients, Source: Kim Ryder (Kim Ryder)

Though the pandemic has cut her senior year short, Chelsea Ryder said she is happy to get the scholarship because it will help towards college. Ryder’s advice,

“No matter what, in the end everything will work out.”

LSA Scholarship Recipients, Source: Kim Ryder (Kim Ryder)

JaLissa Parker is a Peabody Magnet High School graduate, and said she is honored to receive the scholarship. She gave this advice,

“Keep pushing and don’t give up.”

LSA Scholarship Recipients, Source: Kim Ryder (Kim Ryder)

Sheriff Wood said normally there would be only two recipients, but this year’s board, a group of former teachers, insisted they choose three.

If you are a citizen and would like to sign up to become a member of the Rapides Parish Honorary Member Program visit this link.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.