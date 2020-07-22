Advertisement

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Tuesday night, the TikTok video gained more than 3.7 million views
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 79-year-old Arizona man, his cross-country journey and the Good Samaritans that he met along the way are going viral on TikTok.

Last Tuesday, Dennis Milentz left his hometown of Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in hopes of seeing his son in Fremont, Wisconsin. Milentz said he had not seen his son in 18 years.

In the roughly 1,660 mile journey, Milentz described not knowing how to operate his GPS and getting lost several times, ultimately adding an unwanted 200 miles to his trip.

“It was really hectic,” Milentz said. “I fought to keep my conscience, so that I wouldn’t get into an accident.”

Day three on the road, Milentz got lost again near Woodhull, Illinois. But there, at a gas station, he met locals Elton Hood and Tracy Eckhardt.

“It broke both of our hearts,” Eckhardt said. “To be lost at all is one thing but again—how tired is he? Has he eaten? Has he slept? Has he been taking care of himself?”

Eckhardt’s fiancé wrote directions on a piece of paper, shared his phone number and sent Milentz on his way.

Within 15 minutes, Eckhardt said she got a call from Milentz.

“[Elton] just looked at me and said, ‘Are you ready to go to Wisconsin?' Of course, I said ‘yes’ because I couldn’t let him be lost.”

Just like that, the two embarked on a 3-hour trip, with Milentz driving behind them. Their goal was to drop Milentz off with his son in Madison.

Eckhardt said the distance was not a problem: “Neither one of us could bear the thought of-- if we saw a missing persons alert or if something bad happened to him, if we had the potential to help turn this around and didn’t do it. That was just not going to work for either of us.”

Eckhardt shared this story on TikTok, and, on Tuesday night, the video had more than 3.7 million views. She explained, her fiancé did not know she was recording.

“I did it to show him what I see him as so that he could see himself through my eyes and lots of other people’s eyes-- going above and beyond, out of his way to help in his lifetime,” she said.

In an update to NBC15, Hood shared that the couple’s journey with Milentz is not over just yet.

“After talking to Mr. Dennis’s family on a couple occasions this afternoon, it became apparent that there are some circumstances that aren’t allowing them to escort them back to Arizona,” he said.

Hood and Eckhardt plan to leave from Illinois on Wednesday morning, to escort Milentz back to his home in Arizona, though Eckhardt described having “no solid plan for how to get home.”

She said, “For expediting purposes, we’re looking more towards a rental car or flying home. That’s where you could possibly help us. Many people reached out yesterday and wanted to know how they could help, so If you have a connection with an airline… or connection to a rental car, please reach out to us and let us know. We may also need a ride from Overgaard to Phoenix if we go the airline route.”

Hood and Eckhardt can be reached via their TikTok account. Any excess donations, Eckhardt said, will be donated to veteran organizations because of Hood and Milentz’s service in the Marines and Army, respectively.

For all this, Milentz and his son Steven expressed gratitude.

Steven said, “Their picture should be in a book called ‘Good Samaritan.‘” His father added, “You can’t find many people like that. All I can say is, ‘God bless them.' When they pass away, raise them straight up to heaven.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Insurance Commissioner talks about need for Flood Insurance

Updated: 1 hours ago
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon explains the great need for Flood insurance in Louisiana.

News

7/22 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

Alexandria City Council passes ordinance to remove confederate statue

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The Alexandria City Council passed an ordinance to remove the confederate statue located in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

City: Assistant Chief no longer with APD

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Alexandria Police Department’s Assistant Chief Reggie Cooper is “no longer with the department.”

News

City Council fails to override Mayor Hall’s veto

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The Alexandria City Council failed to override Mayor Jeff Hall’s veto of proposed revisions for economic development.

Latest News

News

City: APD Assistant Chief “no longer with the department”

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford and Dylan Domangue
The City of Alexandria’s Special Projects Coordinator, Jim Smilie, has confirmed to News Channel 5 that the Alexandria Police Department’s Assistant Chief, Reggie Cooper, is 'no longer with the department.'

News

Alex. City Council fails to override Mayor Hall’s veto of proposed revisions for economic development

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Alexandria City Council failed to override Mayor Jeff Hall’s veto of proposed revisions for economic development.

News

City Council passes ordinance to remove confederate monument in Alexandria

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
City Council passed an ordinance to remove the confederate statue located in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

Local woman shows her love by baking 300 cakes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Since the start of the pandemic, Karen Pickard has baked more than 300 cakes and donated them to organizations like Evergreen Life Services.

News

Avoyelles public schools delay opening

Updated: 17 hours ago
Public schools in Avoyelles Parish are starting the schoolyear later than expected.

Crime

LSP: Leesville man arrested in child porn investigation

Updated: 17 hours ago
A Leesville man has been accused of engaging with child pornography.