‘We have no intention of canceling fall sports’ - LHSAA exec. dir. writes letter to parents, athletes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine posted a letter on Wednesday, July 22, intended to let parents and athletes know the association is committed to fall sports.

“The LHSAA is committed to conducting fall sports to the direct benefit of your student-athletes. However, we will not put schools in conflict or in harm’s way,” Bonine wrote. “We have no intention of canceling fall sports unless schools are closed or the pandemic dictates that it is not safe to play.”

Bonine also had advice for people to help make fall sports happen.

“Gathering in large groups, not wearing masks, not staying home when symptoms are present, and not taking the appropriate steps to quarantine when symptoms are present will only delay and possibly drastically effect fall sports,” Bonine added.

Click here to read the full letter. Bonine stated the letter was in response to emails from the public asking that fall sports not be canceled.

