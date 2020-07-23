Advertisement

A-Trans masks concerns

Are riders wearing masks while using public transportation?
The Alexandria A-Trans bus terminal is located on Second Street.
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Some people are concerned about others not wearing masks while using public transportation.

The coronavirus pandemic caused our daily activities to look different, with changes in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A driver with A-Trans, the City of Alexandria’s public transportation system, tells News Channel 5 that they are taking extra precautions to keep the system as safe as possible for riders and drivers.

We met several people who said that they have noticed more cleaning and drivers asking riders to wear masks. A-Trans drivers are given masks to hand out to riders without one. Riders said that the buses have signs up with steps to prevent the spread of COVID,-19.

Even though Governor Edwards has a mask mandate in place, riders said everyone does not follow the rules, but most people are.

“When I do ride the bus, half of them have masks on, half of them don’t, it makes me feel uncomfortable,” Lisa, a Cenla resident said.

She continued that it’s about keeping everyone safe.

Another Cenla resident Charles, said, “Sometimes it makes me feel uncomfortable. Some people go through a lot of things and by them going through things some of them don’t like to wear their masks. The rest of them would.”

He also spoke further about bus safety.

We reached out to the city’s Public Works Department, but have not heard back yet.

