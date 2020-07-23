Alexandria man arrested for possession of child pornography

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office, Kendarius Sewell, 22, was arrested on July 21 for possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations. Sewell was booked into the Rapides Parish Correctional Center.

At the time of this arrest, Sewell was out on bond from a previous arrest for violating 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

