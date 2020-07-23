Advertisement

Alexandria posts grass maintenance notice for Alexandria landowners

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Overgrown lots have become a familiar sight in Alexandria, and the city is trying to control the problem.

The City of Alexandria posted a grass maintenance notice on Facebook for landowners to keep their grass properly trimmed. Members of the community have called into the city to report lots exceeding the grass height limits, and one of those people was Alexandria District 5 City Councilman Chuck Fowler.

Fowler said, “We’re not looking to create problems and it’s certainly not a money-making thing for the city. It’s just a nuisance type thing for the neighborhoods, and we try to take care of it.”

Alexandria’s official notice states that properties cannot have grass exceeding the 10-inch limit. Lots that exceed the limit will be cut by the City of Alexandria, and lot owners will be billed according to the size of the property. The city will not offer a waiver of cutting fees either.

“People such as absentee owners sometimes let it get away from them. When they realize, they get it mowed as soon as they can. It’s a significant fine to have to experience if you don’t keep it proper like how it’s supposed to be,” said Fowler.

Members of the community expressed their confusion on social media towards the grass maintenance notice. Some saying that the city cannot skip the warning notice and give an official order on Facebook. Also in the notice, the city stated that they will not be mailing citations to those in violation due to COVID-19.

For anyone wanting to report an overgrown lot in the city of Alexandria, they are advised to contact Code Enforcement at 318-441-6011 or use the AlexConnects app to report.

