Bicycle shop focusing on repairs; Looking ahead as nationwide bike shortage continues

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - When COVID-19 closed gyms and schools and left most of us with little for entertainment in early spring, many across the country, and here in Cenla, rediscovered biking.

“There were sales like we’d never seen before. I’d been here 27 years and never seen anything like it,” said Red River Cyclery owner Mike Hopkins.

Sales were so strong, it doubled the industry’s business as people flocked to both chain and local stores to buy bikes

“That didn’t last very long,” said Hopkins. “We’re still busy, but it’s quite different than what we saw when this all began.”

Right now, Hopkins has one specialty bike for sale in the store, and he’s not alone. There is a shortage in bikes at stores around the country.

“We get calls every day from places that are just looking for bikes and they are all expecting to hear a no when they call,” said Hopkins.

He said national chain stores ran out first, followed by stores like his. After that, bike parts also began running dry. “Tires and tubes and seats and grips and that kind of stuff that has always been there that is not there now.”

The store is staying busy with repairs, but it isn’t as easy as before since the parts aren’t all readily available. “It was really bad timing obviously for everyone in the world, but it was bad timing for us also as a bike industry.”

Hopkins expects the bike supply to begin increasing around the end of the year, as new bikes are manufactured and shipped in from overseas. He said they’ll likely first be shipped to big box stores, and then to the local guys, which could lead to an even bigger year in 2021. “We’ve got our fingers crossed that if we can get supply back in here that people will still want to buy and buy even more next year.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.