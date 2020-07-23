Black College Football Hall of Fame establishes HBCU Scholarship Fund

Canton, OH (KALB) - The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced the establishment of a $150,000 Black College Football Hall of Fame HBCU Scholarship Fund, which will provide financial assistance for juniors and seniors that are affiliated with HBCU Football programs.

“The Black College Football Hall of Fame HBCU Scholarship Fund will benefit students who assist behind the scenes at HBCU football programs including medical, equipment, video, interns and others.” said Co-Founder, Trustee and Inductee Doug Williams. “Many of these outstanding young men and women do not receive financial support.”

HBCU students will be able to apply next month via an online portal. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks to HBCU Athletic Directors and Football Coaches. Scholarships will be awarded in honor of individual Black College Football Hall of Fame Inductees.

“The Black College Football Hall of Fame HBCU Scholarship Fund was made possible because of the success of our Black College Football…The Road to Equality program,” said Co-Founder, Trustee and Inductee James “Shack” Harris. “By sharing our history, we are able to support our future.”

To learn more about the Black College Football Hall of Fame and Black College Football…The Road to Equality, visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org/Equality.

