Advertisement

BRPD K9 officer recovering after being wounded in the line of duty

Rain, a BRPD K9 officer, was injured during a shooting incident that happened Monday, July 20.
Rain, a BRPD K9 officer, was injured during a shooting incident that happened Monday, July 20.(BRPD)
By Samantha Morgan
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Department K9 officer is recovering well after being wounded during an officer-involved shooting.

Rain was treated at the LSU Vet School on Monday, July 20 for injuries sustained while executing a search warrant at an apartment located in Tigerland near LSU’s campus.

The 3-year-old German Sheppard was released from the Vet School Wednesday. He has some follow-up procedures before his recovery will be complete.

“We’re very optimistic about his recovery,” Sgt. Don Coppola, BRPD, said.

Rain has served with BRPD for two-years. It is unknown whether or not he will return to duty.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

ROTC Summer Leadership Course adapts to Covid-19 restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Alexandria Senior High School holds ROTC Summer Leadership Course with Covid-19 restrictions.

News

ASH holds ROTC summer leadership course

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Some incoming freshmen at Alexandria Senior High School have been getting a taste of what it's like to be a part of the school’s Marine Corps ROTC program.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Hospitalizations at April Levels

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
At least 57,000 Americans are in the hospital battling COVID-19. According to various state-reported data, that number is close to what we saw in April. But now, there's a difference in the number of deaths we're seeing each day.

State

Neurologist warns of consequences of virtual learning as parents prepare for school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amanda Roberts
A neurologist in New Orleans says children need to go back to the classroom to fully foster a developing brain.

Entertainment

‘Greyhound’ exhibit will be on display at USS KIDD Veterans Museum through Labor Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rachael Thomas
The USS KIDD Veterans Museum is bringing to Baton Rouge a small-scale exhibit from the movie, Greyhound, featuring one of Tom Hanks’ costumes and several props used in the movie, which was shot on the KIDD.

Latest News

News

Louisiana College awarded over $110K for community fitness grant

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Louisiana College has just been awarded over $110,000 to revamp the Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail on campus.

News

Down Home LA: Tubing is your new favorite weekend plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein
For a one-of-a-kind adventure in Louisiana, check out Tiki Tubing.

News

Down Home Louisiana: Tiki Tubing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Instead of canoeing down a river, have you ever tried tubing?

News

A-TRANS mask concerns

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Some people are concerned about others not wearing masks while using public transportation.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Alexandria posts grass maintenance notice for Alexandria landowners

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria posts grass maintenance notice for Alexandria landowners.