BRPD K9 officer recovering after being wounded in the line of duty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Department K9 officer is recovering well after being wounded during an officer-involved shooting.

Rain was treated at the LSU Vet School on Monday, July 20 for injuries sustained while executing a search warrant at an apartment located in Tigerland near LSU’s campus.

The 3-year-old German Sheppard was released from the Vet School Wednesday. He has some follow-up procedures before his recovery will be complete.

“We’re very optimistic about his recovery,” Sgt. Don Coppola, BRPD, said.

Rain has served with BRPD for two-years. It is unknown whether or not he will return to duty.

